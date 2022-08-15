National Mourning Day: Cherish the ideals, not just formalities

Today is 15th of August, the National Mourning Day. On this day in 1975, a group of misled members of the army killed the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The great leader who fought for the freedom of this country all his life, served in jail, who could not be killed by the Pakistanis even with the death sentence, he was killed with his family by his own countrymen. This is a great tragedy in our history.

After 15 August, one after another coups started taking place in the army. A counter-coup led by the then Chief of General Staff Khaled Mosharraf took place on 3 November. Although this rule did not prevail for long, he and his followers forced the murderous gang to leave the country and the resignation of Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmad from the presidency. Chief justice Abusadat Mohammad Sayem became the new president. Khaled Mosharraf was killed in the said sepoy-janata revolution on 7 November. Ziaur Rahman came to power at the time.