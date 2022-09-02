Unregistered clinics, hospitals: Close monitoring required

Speculations are also found over the collusion of a section of physicians and hospital staff with the unethical practice.
They no longer consider use of expired medicine, unclean and unhygienic environment as unethical. Also, the incident of killing patients in the name of surgery by the quacks is not rare at private hospitals.
Recently, some pictures of the mistreatment at private hospitals and clinics have been uncovered in the recent drives against illegal medical facilities. The authorities have even closed some of the facilities.
However, it is evident that all private hospitals do not indulge in such irregularities and mismanagements. The patients get quality treatment at many private hospitals and contribution of these facilities to the national healthcare service can be overlooked in no way.
The icddr,b revealed conditions of private hospitals and clinics in a research report on 30 August, which is no less concerning. According to the study carried out in 2019-20, some 35 per cent of private hospitals and clinics are running without registration. Some 90 per cent of the private medical facilities complied with only three of the seven mandatory conditions set by the 1982 ordinance. The 14 essential drugs were found in only 7 per cent of the facilities.
Around 14 per cent healthcare facilities did not submit the tax certificate while 42 per cent did not submit the VAT certificate. Some 68 per cent of hospitals and clinics did not submit the clearance of the department of environment while around 75 per cent facilities do not have drug clearance.
How are they operating with so many lackings?
It should be noted that the number of private healthcare facilities increased rapidly in the 1980s. About 80 per cent of the hospitals in the country now belong to the private sector. The number of hospitals increased rapidly, but there is a huge deficiency in their operation and management.
In the study, the researchers collected data from 1,117 medical institutions under 12 city corporations and 10 districts. They reviewed the documents and filled a questionnaire accordingly. Besides, they interviewed 31 persons related to the private medical facilities.
There was no significant change in the situation throughout the past two years. Irregularities, mismanagement and arbitrariness are taking place in many private hospitals, despite government drives. It seems that there is no one to monitor the situation.
Canceling the registration of private hospitals and clinics for violating the law does not help much. Unscrupulous 'healthcare givers' evade the law and open hospitals and clinics under new names.
Therefore, it needs close monitoring by the government. To strengthen and make the private health care sector effective, it is crucial to ensure that no one can open hospitals and clinics bypassing the law.