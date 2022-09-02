Unregistered clinics, hospitals: Close monitoring required

Different sorts of irregularities, mismanagement and mistreatment in the name of medical care at private hospitals and clinics are nothing new.

The government hospitals in the country are failing to meet the needs of patients. The capable quarter go abroad to avail medical care. But those who cannot afford going abroad (such people are comparatively higher in number) seek or are forced to seek treatment in private hospitals in the country.

Exploiting the situation, a group of private hospital and clinic owners are not only taking excessive money from the patients, but also are holding them hostage in the name of treatment now and then. There are frequent incidents of diverting patients from government hospitals to the private ones.