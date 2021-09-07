BTRC’s indifference to defamatory pictures and videos unwarranted

The High Court had directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to remove all images, videos and reports from various online platforms that violate the right to privacy. As the commission did not fulfil that responsibility, the pictures and videos are being spread arbitrarily, causing personal and family trauma to the people concerned.

In some cases, victims even commit suicide. In the context of a writ on Sunday, the comment made by a virtual High Court bench comprising justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and Kamrul Hossain reflected the concerns of the people as well as the irresponsibility of BTRC.

The court remarked, “What does BTRC do? Do they have to constantly be directed to stop this (videos going viral) violation of people’s right to privacy? We believe BTRC is quite happy about this.” The bench raised the question, “Don't we have children? Don't we have families? Why does everything go viral on social media?”