BUET stands by its students, others should follow

At a time when the education system of the country is struggling, the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) not only has continued its academic activities, but has also extended a helping hand to its students. They have stood by the side of students who are financially indigent and those with coronavirus.

According to a report of Prothom Alo, BUET, like other higher educational institutions, also started online classes after all the educational institutions in the country were declared closed due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the difference between BUET and others is that they have not deceived its students in the name of online classes. They have ensured 100 per cent attendance of the students.