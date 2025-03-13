Robbery, murder, extortion: How prepared is the law enforcement?

According to a report by Prothom Alo, on the night of 6 March, robbers stole gold ornaments from at Dilip Swarnalaya in Nayarhat Bazar, located in Savar upazila near Dhaka and brutally murdered the shop owner, Dilip Das. This market comprises 35 jewelry shops.

Following the incident, local business owners have been gripped by insecurity. They have alleged that, in 2021, 17 jewelry shops in the market were robbed and Priyanka Jewellers was looted just nine months ago. In protest, traders organised a demonstration in the market, demanding the swift prosecution of Dilip Das’s murderers and increased security for business owners.

Evidence suggests that the murder of Dilip Das was premeditated. He had left his shop in the evening but later, two female customers called him back. During the incident, a firecracker like device was detonated. The police have arrested three suspects, including the two women.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged in Uzirpur, Barishal that a business establishment belonging to a deceased valiant freedom fighter has been forcibly occupied after banners featuring images of BNP party leaders were displayed. In response, the freedom fighter’s child has submitted a formal complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) against two leaders of the Jubo Dal.