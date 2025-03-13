Editorial
Robbery, murder, extortion: How prepared is the law enforcement?
The government has declared a firm stance against extortion and illegal occupation. However, there remains doubt as to how strong a position they have actually taken. In recent times, incidents of violence against women have increased to such an extent that discussions on other crimes have diminished. Additionally, a certain group of criminals continues to forcefully and unlawfully seize shops, homes and offices.
Business owners rely on the period leading up to Ramadan and Eid for trade and commerce. They anticipate that, even if business remains slow throughout the year, sales will improve during Eid. Exploiting this opportunity, criminals have been targeting business establishments. Furthermore, some of these attacks have even resulted in the loss of business owners’ lives.
According to a report by Prothom Alo, on the night of 6 March, robbers stole gold ornaments from at Dilip Swarnalaya in Nayarhat Bazar, located in Savar upazila near Dhaka and brutally murdered the shop owner, Dilip Das. This market comprises 35 jewelry shops.
Following the incident, local business owners have been gripped by insecurity. They have alleged that, in 2021, 17 jewelry shops in the market were robbed and Priyanka Jewellers was looted just nine months ago. In protest, traders organised a demonstration in the market, demanding the swift prosecution of Dilip Das’s murderers and increased security for business owners.
Evidence suggests that the murder of Dilip Das was premeditated. He had left his shop in the evening but later, two female customers called him back. During the incident, a firecracker like device was detonated. The police have arrested three suspects, including the two women.
Meanwhile, allegations have emerged in Uzirpur, Barishal that a business establishment belonging to a deceased valiant freedom fighter has been forcibly occupied after banners featuring images of BNP party leaders were displayed. In response, the freedom fighter’s child has submitted a formal complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) against two leaders of the Jubo Dal.
Last Friday, a joint security force arrested 14 individuals in the Russell Square area of Kalabagan police station on charges of attacking a business establishment, looting and extortion. Kalabagan police station officer-in-charge, Mukhtaruzzaman stated that among the detainees are leaders and activists holding various positions, including Salahuddin Salman, the Kalabagan unit convener of the anti-discrimination student movement.
Additionally, in the Jalsa area of Gangutia union, Damrai allegations have been raised against local BNP leaders and activists for their involvement in extortion at two business establishments as well as for physically assaulting multiple individuals within a span of five days.
According to a report by The Daily Star, because of the upcoming Eid incidents of extortion amounting to over a hundred million taka per day are occurring at various terminals across the capital.
Investigations by the anti-corruption commission have also revealed that mafias within the country’s transport sector are snatching billions through extortion. Intelligence sources indicate that illicit funds collected from the transport industry are being transferred abroad to foreign mafias. Based on this information, authorities are continuing their investigation into several top criminals currently in hiding overseas.
Such crimes have been linked at times to political party leaders and activists and at other times to professional criminals. The government has declared that the law will take its natural course but its effectiveness remains to be seen.
With Eid approaching, the activists of muggers and robbers are expected to intensify. In response, law enforcement agencies must enhance their vigilance. Simply advising Dhaka residents to secure their belongings before travelling home for Eid does not absolve the authorities of their responsibilities.