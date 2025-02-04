Students still without books, what does NCTB say?

While the authorities may justify delays in distributing books with revised curricula, the question remains: why has there been such a delay in supplying textbooks that have not undergone any curricula changes? It is observed every year that NCTB delays in issuing work orders, while some printing firms also extend their deadlines through various excuses. This year, a paper shortage has been cited as a reason for the delay. In such a case, the authorities should have taken the necessary measures in advance.

Providing textbooks to students free of charge is a commendable initiative but if students do not receive their books on time, how can they continue their studies? It is unacceptable for some students to have books while others are left watching. This not only disrupts their education but also causes psychological distress among young learners. Printing companies have repeatedly claimed that delays occur due to late insurance of work orders. Instead of offering routine justifications, NCTB must investigate the matter thoroughly and take action against those responsible.

The authorities must recognise that if finalising the curriculum and issuing work orders for printing are delayed, textbooks cannot be delivered to students on time. The fact that NCTB has not learned from last July’s mass protests is evident in the repeated mismanagement. It is hoped that they will take the necessary steps to prevent such undesirable situations in the future.