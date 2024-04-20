Spiraling commodity prices: What will people with limited income do?

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry has set a new price for edible oil from a meeting with the traders. As per the decision, the price of bottled soybean oil has been raised by Tk 4 per litre while that of the loose soybean oil has been slashed by Tk 2 per litre. The government has set a new price for palm oil too.

As per the new decision, the price of bottled soybean oil increases to Tk 167 from Tk 163 per litre while the price of a 5-litre bottle will be Tk 818 instead of Tk 800.

Speaking about increasing the prices of edible oil, state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam said the term for withdrawal of VAT (value added tax) on edible oil had ended.

Why have the prices of other commodities gone up then?

Besides, the consumers had to pay high prices for sugar and other products even though the VAT was reduced for the commodities.