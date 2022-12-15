Why are we lagging far behind?

When the Universal Health Coverage Day was celebrated this year with the slogan ‘Build the world we want: A healthy future for all’, the healthcare scenario in Bangladesh remains disappointing.

Even our constitution recognises improving people’s nutritional level and public health as one of the primary duties of the state. But the truth is that even after 51 years of independence, we haven’t been able to ensure healthcare for all citizens.

Many are finding themselves unable to get treatment due to lack of money while many others are falling victim to wrong and maltreatment.

According to Prothom Alo report, there have been several improvements in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh over the past decade like the reduction of maternal and child mortality rates, improvement of child nutrition and increase in children’s vaccination rates etc.

In their report from 2010, World Health Organization had talked about equity in case of financing in the health sector.