Can the Chhatra League not be reined

The leaders and activists of Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) tortured a second year student, Walid Nihad, of the Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies. They have threatened students that they must join BCL if they want to continue study in the university. Otherwise they have to suffer the same fate as Abrar of BUET.

Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was killed by BCL leaders and activists on 7 October, 2019. The court sentenced 20 BCL leaders and activists to death for the murder. In another incident, authorities permanently expelled four BCL leaders and activists in connection with the death of a teacher at Khulna University of Science and Technology. Both incidents caused stir in the educational institutions and beyond. Despite this, the leaders and activists of Chhatra League do not seem to have changed much.