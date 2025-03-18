Editorial
Safe Eid travels: Road authorities and police must remain alert
Every year, passengers face significant difficulties during Eid travel. Firstly, the sudden surge of vehicles on the roads results in severe traffic congestion. If road construction is ongoing, the situation becomes even more unbearable. Secondly, taking advantage of the congestion, a certain group of criminals engage in robbery and snatching passenger vehicles, turning the joyous occasion of Eid travel into an ordeal.
To address these challenges, an inter-ministerial meeting was recently held at the Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka. The meeting focused on ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of passengers on roads, highways, bridges and railways during Eid-ul-Fitr. It identified 159 potential congestion-prone spots on highways. In anticipation of traffic congestion, the Public Security Division has recommended that the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges take special precautions at these locations before and after Eid.
Additionally, national highways and major corridors must be repaired or maintained at least seven days before Eid. These include the Dhaka Bypass (Madanpur-Bhulta-Bhogra-N105), Nabinagar-Chandra (N450), Dhaka-Joydebpur-Mymensingh (N3), Dhaka-Joydebpur (N3), Dhaka (Bhogra)-Chandra-Elenga, Elenga-Hatirkumrul-Bogra-Rangpur, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna and Bhanga-Barishal. Furthermore, it has been emphasised that roads under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka South and North City Corporations must be urgently repaired.
During the meeting, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Advisor to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways stated that approximately 12 million (1 crore 20 lakhs) people leave Dhaka during Eid, while around 3 million (30 lakhs) travels to Dhaka. Authorities must take all necessary measures to ensure that the travel experience of these 15 million (1.5 crore) people remains smooth and hassle-free. Additionally, attention must not be limited to Dhaka alone but also extend to passengers travelling from other cities.
According to relevant sources, there is high risk of traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Sylhet highways. Additionally, markets set up along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway contribute to traffic jams. The condition of the two-lane Lalmonirhat-Burimari road is also poor. The deputy commissioners of Lalmonirhat, Tangail and Narayanganj have expressed concerns that if repairs are not completed before Eid, traffic movement could come to a standstill.
The highway police have stated that approximately 700 police will be deployed to ensure a smooth Eid journey. They have identified 38 to 39 roads in critical condition that require urgent repairs.
The problem is that highway repair and widening works are often not completed before Eid. Unfinished roads not only worsen congestion but also increase the risk of accidents, robbery and hijacking. Additionally, some transport owners view Eid as an opportunity for excessive profit, pressuring drivers to complete more trips. In many cases, drivers are compelled to work continuously for 15-16 hours, significantly heightened the risk of accidents.
The 12 million (1 crore 20 lakhs) people who leave Dhaka during Eid are mostly working professionals. Traffic congestion could be reduced by arranging the Eid holidays before and after the official break. However, in our work culture, despite making excellent decisions in meetings, implementation often remains inadequate. With less than two weeks until Eid, it is essential to ensure both order and security on the roads through necessary preparations.
It is expected that seamless security measures will be in place for travellers during Eid, ensuring a safe journey for all. DMP has decided to form a support police force. Instead of solely deploying them for guarding large events, utilising them for public security could contribute to an overall improvement in law and order.