Safe Eid travels: Road authorities and police must remain alert

Every year, passengers face significant difficulties during Eid travel. Firstly, the sudden surge of vehicles on the roads results in severe traffic congestion. If road construction is ongoing, the situation becomes even more unbearable. Secondly, taking advantage of the congestion, a certain group of criminals engage in robbery and snatching passenger vehicles, turning the joyous occasion of Eid travel into an ordeal.

To address these challenges, an inter-ministerial meeting was recently held at the Bidyut Bhaban in Dhaka. The meeting focused on ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of passengers on roads, highways, bridges and railways during Eid-ul-Fitr. It identified 159 potential congestion-prone spots on highways. In anticipation of traffic congestion, the Public Security Division has recommended that the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges take special precautions at these locations before and after Eid.