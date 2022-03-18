Challenge of preparing list of 10m special cards

It is not impossible to reduce commodity prices if realistic steps are taken. This was proven to be true yet again, in the case of edible oil. According to a Prothom Alo report, soybean oil prices had been soaring in local wholesale markets since the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The supply was declining too. In consequence, prices rose to about Tk 150 per litre at the beginning of the month. Last Wednesday, it decreased to Tk 141.

Apparently the positive effects of increasing supply and government reducing VAT from 15 per cent to 5 per cent on importing refined or unrefined soybean and palm oil has started becoming visible. Besides, the government’s drive against hoarders has also contributed. Stern action must be taken against traders who had dipped into people’s pockets by stocking edible oil.