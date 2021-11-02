Chaos in Cox’s Bazar in the name of protest despicable

The chaos created by the leaders and activists of the ruling party in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar Sunday over an attempt-to-murder case is despicable. Through this, they not only brought Cox's Bazar city to a standstill for four hours, but also pushed thousands of tourists into great misery.

According to various media reports, thousands of supporters of the mayor took to the streets in the evening when news spread that the mayor and district Awami League general secretary Mujibur Rahman was the main accused in the case. They set fire to tyres on the city's main road. Several thousand shops on both sides of the road were closed. Roadblocks were set up for an indefinite period.