Child marriage prevention needs effective and integrated action

Women must be included in social development to build a modern and progressive society. Although urban women have progressed significantly, women in rural and remote areas are still lagging behind. One of the major obstacles they face there is child marriage. Child marriage either in urban or rural areas should be prevented in order to achieve women rights.

Child marriage has been reduced significantly due to stern action by the law enforcement and administration. But the Covid pandemic has been a jinx to the young girls in mid-income countries like ours. Educational institutions were closed for almost 18 months while the administration was busy tackling the spread of Covid. In the meantime another pandemic of child marriage hit our country and we realised this a little late.