CHT districts need better healthcare services

But the problem is that supply of healthcare and essential items in the hilly areas is inadequate. At a discussion on reproductive health protection for women and adolescents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, organised by Bangladesh Adibasi Nari Network and Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha on Thursday, a grim picture of sexual and reproductive health services in three hill districts of Bangladesh was presented.

Reproductive health problems are associated with geographical location, scarcity of healthcare and educational institutions, social norms, traditional tribal norms, quality of life and economic status. It is difficult for women and adolescents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to get healthcare services due to their locality and transportation problems.