CHT districts need better healthcare services

The prevalence of coronavirus is weaker in the three districts of the hill tracts than in the other parts of the country. In the districts in the plains, the number of coronavirus cases is a few thousands or more, but the average is less than a thousand in the hill tracts. Experts say the way of life of the small ethnic groups greatly enhances their immunity. In addition, they are more careful about complying with the hygiene rules. This is very encouraging.
But the problem is that supply of healthcare and essential items in the hilly areas is inadequate. At a discussion on reproductive health protection for women and adolescents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, organised by Bangladesh Adibasi Nari Network and Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha on Thursday, a grim picture of sexual and reproductive health services in three hill districts of Bangladesh was presented.
Reproductive health problems are associated with geographical location, scarcity of healthcare and educational institutions, social norms, traditional tribal norms, quality of life and economic status. It is difficult for women and adolescents in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to get healthcare services due to their locality and transportation problems.
They are at risk due to lack of proper medical facilities and lack of necessary equipment. Most of them are using unhygienic materials during menstruation. Therefore, regular supply of sanitary materials and medicine is essential for them. In this pandemic, mobile service shops should be used as online healthcare centers to provide them with online healthcare in the CHT. In every ward, a woman should be given training in basic healthcare and obstetrics.
The government has been advised to ensure minimum healthcare for the residents of the area. They should take this issue very seriously. There is also a special need to increase the supply of necessary medicine and other equipment at each healthcare center.
According to the peace treaty, the local health department is run under the supervision of the Zila Parishad (district council). As a result, people's participation in healthcare management has increased. Lack of capability is an issue. The amount allocated for healthcare in the CHT areas is much less than required. Malaria and measles are prevalent and lack of safe drinking water also leads to the spread of water-borne diseases. It is necessary to establish Union Health and Family Welfare Centers and ward based community clinics in every union.
We hope the authorities will look into the issues.