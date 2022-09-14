Take strict measures against hoarders

Naogaon farmers alleged they are unable to collect fertilizer despite queuing up in a line for five to six hours. Many farmers are waiting hours after hours in front of dealers' shops while some are returning without getting any fertilizer. Agriculture extension department officials said there is no crisis of fertilizer.
Why the farmers are not getting fertilizer if there is no crisis? Why the farmers are forced to buy fertilizer at higher price from the black market? Again it is also seen where there is a demonstration and protest, fertilizer is sent there. Where is the wrong? Muriate of potash (MOP) has to be given within 30 to 35 days after planting saplings. If the farmers are supplied fertilizer after this certain period, it will not come to use.
According to Prothom Alo report, 800 sacks of TSP and 260 sacks of MOP are seized in Gaibandah and Naogaon and the people liable are fined by the mobile court. But those who are making millions of Taka cashing on the crisis of fertilizer don't care this as a punishment.
The policymakers of the government should remember that farmers were shot dead for launching movement for fertilizer during the BNP regime. Nobody wants that sort of incidents over fertilizer. The law against hoarding has to be applied properly and exemplary punishment has to be meted out against hoarders.
In this context, the government has to carry out two tasks. Firstly, fertilizer has to be supplied to farmers immediately. This is the way to stop movement of the farmers and to increase agro-products.
Secondly, people concerned have to remain alert so that the cultivation of the farmers is not hampered and the monitoring has to be strengthened.
If they don't have adequate manpower, they can take assistance from UNO and the administration. If the fertilizer is not supplied timely, not only the farmers will be affected, our food security will also be at risk.