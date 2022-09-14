Take strict measures against hoarders

By expelling a grassroots leader on charges of launching movement for fertilizer in Jamalpur, Awami League wants to send a message that none can take to the streets demanding fertilizer. But the expulsion of a party leader could not prevent the movement of general farmers as they are not the members of any party.

The farmers are not demanding any extra facilities. Rather they want to buy fertilizer in price fixed by the government. Fertilizer is every essential for the cultivation of aman, potato and vegetables in this season.

Farmers are not getting fertilizer from the dealers on the one hand and a section of unscrupulous businessmen are hoarding fertilizer and later selling at higher price on the other hand. Expressing concerns a farmer at Lahiri area of Baliadangi in Thakurgaon, said dealers have no fertilizer. However, fertilizer is available at the retailers. Although the price of 50-kg sack of MOP fertilizer at the farmer level is fixed at Tk 750 by the government, but the price is being charged for Tk 1600 to 1700.