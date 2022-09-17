No justification of launching ‘Janatar Sarkar’

It has been said that the new portal will be inaugurated so that people could write their opinions regarding development and other activities of the government. Initially the portal will highlight works of 11 departments and ministries. Later, other ministries and departments will be included.

People could share their opinions regarding the activities of the government. But it will be the government, that would fix the issues about which people could talk about. Herein lies the main problem. If the government fixes the topics about which the people could share their opinions, then people won’t be able to speak or write freely. People will not be benefitted at all if the website is all about fulfilling the wishes of the government or to hear praises only. Media reports about problems people have been facing every day; through this their opinions and complaints are also get published. The people would not have to suffer at every step if the government policymakers had taken those into cognisance. It would not have been necessary even to open a new website at the cost of public money.

It is the responsibility of the state to ensure security to all the data of the citizens. But we have been observing with concerns that the government is not able to do in all the sphere. Criminal gangs have been making fake NID cards using photo and other data of other persons with ulterior motive. IT experts told Prothom Alo that it must be checked whether the policies to ensure privacy and data security are being followed while collecting people’s personal data. people’s right to information will be hampered if there is no transparency and accountability in the policy to be used for moderating people’s remarks.