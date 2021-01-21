Compel owners and drivers to follow the law

A young couple, on their way to office by motorbike on 18 January morning, were crushed and killed under the wheels of a reckless bus. They had just reached the Padma Oil gate near the airport in the capital city at around 7:30 in the morning, when an Ajmeri Glory Paribahan bus hit them from behind. They may have survived, but the bus drove straight over them. The young couple, Akash Iqbal and wife Maya Hazarika, were killed. Who will answer for this death?

All deaths are painful, but the road accident that day not only snatched away two lives, but left their child an orphan. The picture of the infant with its parents is heart-wrenching. On the same day another couple was killed by a bus in Chuadanga.

Prothom Alo investigations reveal that 35 per cent of the road accidents involved motorcycles. Many motorbike riders are killed on the road, even after they follow all the rules. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police have arrested the bus driver Tasikul Islam in the airport road incident. The bus conductor and helper are absconding.