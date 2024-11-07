Extrajudicial killing: Each incident must be investigated and brought to justice

According to Ain O Salish Kendra, 1,926 people were victims of extrajudicial killings during the 15 years of the Awami League government. These are not just numbers. Behind each incident is the story of a life lost, a family’s pain, and profound suffering.

Information obtained by Prothom Alo reveals that there is no district in the country where extrajudicial killings have not occurred. Many of the victims were political leaders and activists, though many them were drug dealers, criminals, or terrorists by law enforcement agencies.

Even if someone commits a crime, no one should be executed without trial. The stories surrounding the law enforcement agencies’ "gunfights" in these extrajudicial killings are often unbelievable.

Almost every incident follows the same narrative: the accused allegedly admits to possessing illegal weapons after being arrested and is then killed when law enforcement officers claim they returned fire while retrieving the weapon.