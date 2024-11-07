Editorial
Extrajudicial killing: Each incident must be investigated and brought to justice
According to Ain O Salish Kendra, 1,926 people were victims of extrajudicial killings during the 15 years of the Awami League government. These are not just numbers. Behind each incident is the story of a life lost, a family’s pain, and profound suffering.
Information obtained by Prothom Alo reveals that there is no district in the country where extrajudicial killings have not occurred. Many of the victims were political leaders and activists, though many them were drug dealers, criminals, or terrorists by law enforcement agencies.
Even if someone commits a crime, no one should be executed without trial. The stories surrounding the law enforcement agencies’ "gunfights" in these extrajudicial killings are often unbelievable.
Almost every incident follows the same narrative: the accused allegedly admits to possessing illegal weapons after being arrested and is then killed when law enforcement officers claim they returned fire while retrieving the weapon.
What is even more troubling is that, in many cases, the victims’ families lack the courage to file a case. Some have been harassed and threatened when attempting to pursue justice in court. Extrajudicial killings have occurred under every government in Bangladesh, though the extent may vary.
In March 2004, the BNP government formed the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and a wave of killings took place under the guise of "crossfire" targeting alleged top terrorists in Dhaka and extremist groups in the southwestern region.
Earlier, during Operation Clean Heart, many were also killed in similar "crossfire" incidents. To shield the perpetrators from legal consequences, the government passed an immunity law in parliament.
The Awami League, which had strongly opposed extrajudicial killings and impunity during the BNP’s time in power, resorted to similar arbitrary practices once it came to power.
Under their government, the frequency of extrajudicial killings increased to such an extent that the United States imposed sanctions on seven officials of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), including former IGP Benazir Ahmed, citing human rights violations.
On the other hand, when a former army officer was killed by the police in Cox's Bazar, it sparked a severe national outcry. Following these incidents, the number of extrajudicial killings decreased, but, as in the past, there was no fair investigation or trial into the deaths.
Extrajudicial killings are not always politically motivated. In some cases, alleged gunfights were staged to protect individual or group interests. For example, RAB members were involved in the murders of seven people in Narayanganj, likely seeking illegal financial gain.
Even during the interim government, there were several deaths during the operations of the joint forces, which also qualify as extrajudicial killings.
In a country that upholds the rule of law, extrajudicial killings cannot be allowed to continue. Safar Raj Hossain, head of the Police Reform Commission, stated, "We want to engage with various parties and make proposals for reform to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future."
We welcome his good purpose, but the government must remember that there is a significant difference between goodwill and its actual implementation. Extrajudicial killings cannot be overlooked under any circumstances.
Furthermore, every instance of extrajudicial killing that has occurred should be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable.
Some of the officials who were sanctioned by the US have fled abroad. The government must take action to bring them back to face justice in the country.