Consumer interests must get priority

Currently, the private sector imports LPG and 27 small or big companies are involved in this. They import LPG from Singapore, Malaysia and the Middle East. At the beginning, the LPG importers’ body, LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB), welcomed the BERC initiative but they haven’t been attending the meetings of the price coordination committee. Yet, BERC has increased the LPG price in the name of price adjustment in several phases since April. BERC last raised the price of LPG cylinders weighing 12kg by Tk 102 to Tk 993 and that is set to come into effect on 1 August. Before that, the price of LPG increased by Tk 49 a cylinder.