Contain price hike of essentials

The income of most of the people has gone down during the coronavirus pandemic. At such a time, price hike of essentials will create things even more difficult for the masses.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of pulse has gone up by 2.22 per cent in the last seven days while it was 10.45 per cent for potato. The price of local onion has shot up by 20 per cent and the exported ones 11.76 per cent. Local ginger is now 11.11 per cent more costly while boiler chicken is 2.08 per cent more pricey. The prices of rice and hilsa have also increased of late.