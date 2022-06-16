Coordination needed in container depot management

After 49 people were killed in a fire and explosion at the BM Container Depot in Chattogram, we come to know about the frail and unsafe management systems of container depots. The depots where hazardous chemicals are stored have to abide by safety measures of local and international standards. But the depot owners are showing negligence towards the safety.

A Prothom Alo investigation found that at least 13 depots out of 20 in Chattogram’s Sitakunda do not have fire hydrants. According to law, setting up a diesel pump requires approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Without taking the approval, a total of 10 depots set up diesel pumps by getting the environment department’s clearance. All the depots have clearly violated the safety measures. So, an accident is not surprising in these depots.