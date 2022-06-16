Editorial

Coordination needed in container depot management

Editorial Desk

After 49 people were killed in a fire and explosion at the BM Container Depot in Chattogram, we come to know about the frail and unsafe management systems of container depots. The depots where hazardous chemicals are stored have to abide by safety measures of local and international standards. But the depot owners are showing negligence towards the safety.

A Prothom Alo investigation found that at least 13 depots out of 20 in Chattogram’s Sitakunda do not have fire hydrants. According to law, setting up a diesel pump requires approval from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Without taking the approval, a total of 10 depots set up diesel pumps by getting the environment department’s clearance. All the depots have clearly violated the safety measures. So, an accident is not surprising in these depots.

It can be noted that 20 privately owned depots manage the cargo containers exported through Chattogram port. The depots need to take necessary safety measures based on the risk factor. Depots that store explosive goods need to take stricter safety measures. Although late, it is appreciable that other depots have started to install fire hydrants. We hope it would not be a stopgap solution.

The container depots get licenses following compliance with two regulations of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the shipping ministry. According to the BPC, the BM Container Depot authorities never made an application to set up a diesel pump inside. They installed the pump upon getting clearance from the explosives department. The BPC on 22 June last year sent a letter to the explosives department requesting them not to issue any license to set up pumps without their approval. Here the explosives department clearly flouted the request. A lack of coordination among the government authorities is clear here.

It is obvious that the handling of hazardous goods in our country is in a sorry state. More dangerous accidents can take place if we don’t act right now. According to Export Promotion Bureau and NBR, the 20 container depots of Chattogram handled goods worth USD 31.5 billion out of USD 38 billion exported in the last fiscal. So, it is exigent to improve the mechanism of handling hazardous goods alongside strengthening the overall safety system. Local laws and international guidelines must be followed in the storage and supply of hazardous substances. Legal constraints, if there are any, should be rectified. There are separate regulations of port authorities, customs department and environment department regarding the explosive substances. There must be a coordinated regulation. A strict monitoring measure has to be taken to ensure that no one can flout that regulation. We do not want any more loss of lives.

Read more from Editorial
Post Comment