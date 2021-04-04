Covid second wave: Step up medical management

The lockdown announced by the government for a week from Monday to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is sudden and unexpected. At the time of issuing the 18-point notification on 29 March to curb the spread of the infection, there was no indication that a nationwide lockdown could be declared in less than a week. Infection and death rates are already rising at alarming levels, but experts gave no hint about such an extreme decision as a lockdown to deal with the new situation. The question is whether the lockdown is inevitable, and also if it is actually possible to make it effective.

On Friday, just before the government announced the lockdown, the ministry of health and the department of health education conducted the MBBS first year admission tests in 55 places across the country, including Dhaka. News reports showed of more than 116,000 candidates and their guardians crowded in exam centres. It seems the health ministry had no qualms about high rates of infection across the country. However, experts in this situation were against taking exams.