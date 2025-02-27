New party and adviser's resignation: Innovation in politics expected

Nahid Islam, an adviser to the interim government, has resigned after six and a half months. He was responsible for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His resignation came to fore with reports of a new political party being formed under the leadership of student leaders who led the July-August movement.

Nahid Islam’s resignation was not due to any political disagreements with the government, rather to assume a leadership role into a new party. On Tuesday, afternoon he submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna. Following this, he left Jamuna in an unmarked vehicle.

The party, set to be officially launched on Friday, 28 February, under the leadership of the student and youth leaders who headed the July-August uprising, will be led by Nahid Islam. His decision to resign from a ministerial-level position in order to engage in politics and take the responsibility of leading a new party serves as a commendable precedent. We welcome his decision to step down.