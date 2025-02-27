Editorial
New party and adviser's resignation: Innovation in politics expected
Nahid Islam, an adviser to the interim government, has resigned after six and a half months. He was responsible for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His resignation came to fore with reports of a new political party being formed under the leadership of student leaders who led the July-August movement.
Nahid Islam’s resignation was not due to any political disagreements with the government, rather to assume a leadership role into a new party. On Tuesday, afternoon he submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna. Following this, he left Jamuna in an unmarked vehicle.
The party, set to be officially launched on Friday, 28 February, under the leadership of the student and youth leaders who headed the July-August uprising, will be led by Nahid Islam. His decision to resign from a ministerial-level position in order to engage in politics and take the responsibility of leading a new party serves as a commendable precedent. We welcome his decision to step down.
It is worth noting that following last year’s student-led uprising, three student leaders joined the government formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus on 8 August. The other two advisers are Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. Nahid Islam’s resignation has raised questions regarding their next course of action. If these two advises, either directly or indirectly, maintain ties with or play a role in the activities of the new party, it will undoubtedly invite scrutiny. However, if they can credibly distance themselves from the new party, such concerns may be avoided.
However, beyond the personal preferences of the two advisers, the matter also concerns the image of the interim government. The upcoming election will be conducted under its administration and the presence of individuals affiliated with any political party within the government could raise questions about its impartiality.
Under the Awami League government, citizens were unable to exercise their voting rights in three consecutive elections. Against this backdrop, the forthcoming election must be conducted in a manner that leaves no room for controversy or dispute.
In his resignation letter addressed to the chief adviser, Nahid Islam wrote: “Despite various challenges, I have remained committed to fulfilling my responsibilities under your leadership. However, given the current circumstances, I believe it is in the greater interest of the nation for me to stand alongside the student and public movement.”
He remarks that his role on the streets would be more significant than remaining in government in order to consolidate the strength of the student-led uprising and fulfill the aspirations for democratic change.
Following the political transition brought about by the student-led uprising, the public’s aspirations and expectations for change have intensified. The people no longer wish to see the old style of politics. The initiative taken by student and youth leaders to form a new political party is a reflection of this very aspiration. However, the new party faces numerous challenges ahead.
The young leaders of the movement have stated that traditional politics has failed to fulfill the hopes and expectations of the people. It is therefore imperative that the new party operates in alignment with public aspirations. However, to advance the country’s democratic journey, a balance between the experience of established political parties and the enthusiasm of the youth is essential. It is hoped that the new party, through the distinctiveness of its policies, ideals and programmes, will leave a mark of innovation in the political landscape.