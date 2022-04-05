Crops at risk in the haors: Take speedy action

This year, paddy has been produced in more than 200,000 hectares of land in the district. The target of rice production is about 900,000 tons. Now it will take another 10 to 12 days for the paddy to ripen in 154 haors of different sizes. But will the farmer be able to take that rice home? We fear that some corrupt officials would try to prove the PIC a failure. As a result, the contractors will regain control over the construction work worth millions. We repeatedly called on the district and upazila administrations to take action against this.

We do not see any steps. Rice cultivated in haors in Boro season is the first to enter the market. As a result, the first priority should be to protect the crops of the haor at this moment. A demand has been raised in the parliament on Monday to strengthen the embankment to protect the crops of Sunamganj haor. A Jatiya Party MP has requested the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture to look into the matter at once. WDB, meanwhile, says their people were inspecting in every embankment. Everything is being done according to the situation. We want to see what action they take.