Cumilla city polls: Several questions remain unanswered

Voting in Cumilla City Corporation election ended smoothly. Earlier contenders carried out their election campaign without any hindrance. Neither were their any objections regarding the measures taken by the Election Commission (EC) to hold a congenial election. EC deployed a large number of law enforcers along with installing CCTV cameras in each polling centre to maintain fair and peaceful voting. The EC even remained cautious in using the Electric Voting Machine (EVM) that was widely criticised and doubted by the politicians. Elderly voters faced problems with the EVM though.

It is said that all’s well that ends well. But the EC did not seem to end the election well in this regard. The vote counting in the centres began immediately after the polling ended at 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Although there were five candidates for the post of mayor, the main competition was between Awami League candidate Arfanul Haque and independent candidate Monirul Haque. Both of them literally were in a tough competition. In 101 out of 105 polling centres, Monirul Haque was leading with about 600 votes. A chaos broke out in the control room between the supporters of the two candidates from where the returning officer was announcing the result.