Customers should not be victims of coercion

When the government made decision to telecast ad-free foreign TV channels a few months ago, the cable operators were adamant that they did not have the technical facilities to air clean feed of foreign. They sought more time for this. Not only that, they stopped telecasting foreign channels without any prior notice. They even refrained from showing the channels which were already free from advertisements.

At that time the government did not bow to their unjust demands and the operators had to broadcast foreign channels free of advertisements. It was then decided that the channel should be connected to the subscribers through the set top box within the stipulated time. The advantage of installing a set top box is that the customer can watch the program on the TV set clearly and the government will also get 15 per cent VAT from the cable operators' income.