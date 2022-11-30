BERC law amendment: Consumer interest to be undermined further

BERC fixes electricity and fuel prices after a period of 90 days under the existing law. The cabinet approved the proposed amendment so that the government can also make changes in the price in special circumstances.

The argument argued that it is necessary to adjust the price of electricity, gas and oil in line with the international market in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and energy given the present world circumstances. It has become necessary to amend the law to preserve the power of BERC as well as the government with an aim to ensure regular and speedy price adjustment while keeping the economy operational.

Although the decision was taken in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, the government did not clarify whether the powers would be revoked when the war ends. The whole matter is quite confusing.

Although regulations regarding price rates of natural gas transmission and distribution and electricity transmission and distribution (retail) have been issued, no regulations have been issued about petroleum product rates. In recent years, BERC fixed the prices of electricity and gas, but the government used to fix the prices of fuel oil and other petroleum products.