Development of mother language is the lesson of 21st February

Ekushey February (21st February) is a glorious day of our national history. The youth of the country sacrificed their lives on this day in 1952 to establish Bangla as a state language. The movement started immediately after the formation of Pakistan in 1947. The struggle of the Bengali’s for language continued even after 1952. Writers-artistes-educationists-intellectuals of the country have elevated their mother tongue to a position of honour, defying all the machinations of the Pakistani rulers. The independence of 1971 was a culmination of a national struggle that started through the language movement.

21st February has been celebrated as Jatiya Shaheed Dibash since the birth of Bangladesh. Its significance increased further after UNESCO recognised the day as International Mother Language Day. Now the day is being celebrated in almost all countries of the world.

It has been 70 years since the language movement. While this is milestone of pride, it also warrants introspection. We have to contemplate seriously about what we have done for the development of the mother language and where we have failed. A language sees progress through the spread of education. Unfortunately, a large amount of our population is still devoid of the right to education.