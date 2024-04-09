Editorial
May Eid-ul Fitr usher in boundless joy for all
After a long month of fasting, Eid-up Fitr is at our doorstep. This is the biggest festival for Muslims. Eid brings a message of joy and harmony. The wealthy and the poor equally share the happiness of the occasion.
As in other countries around the world, Eid is celebrated with much excitement and enthusiasm in Bangladesh too. On Eid morning, Muslims from all walks of life congregate together to join in prayer. They exchange greetings there and go home to partake in the delicious delicacies made for the occasion. This strengthens social bonds among the people.
During Eid, large numbers of people leave the cities to spend the holiday with their families back home in the villages. Some go on vacation to various resorts and holiday spots. With so many people travelling during Eid, the roads, river routes and trains are extremely crowded. Many people have already left Dhaka, but the main exodus from the cities will begin after the Eid holiday starts. Pressure will mount then and we hope the concerned authorities take all measures to ensure safe and unhindered travel for all.
The Muslims of Gaza are celebrating Eid in these inhuman circumstances. We express our deepest empathy for the people of Gaza and also declare our solidarity with the peace-loving people around the world.
Just a few years ago people would have to wait for hours on end at either side of the river Padma for ferried. That wait has been resolved with the completion of Padma Bridge. Multiple times more vehicles commute during Eid compared to regular times. Under such circumstances, it is not unnatural for there to be traffic jams and disorder. The drivers tend to get competitive, which often leads to fatal accidents. This must be addressed by forcing the drivers to follow the rules. We hope the highway police take necessary measures in this regard. At the same time, the concerned authorities must pay particular attention to the movement of vehicles. If any untoward situation crops up, it must be addressed immediately.
The holiday is an extended one this time, with the Bangla New Year following on the heels of Eid. It is hope that Eid travels will be more or less easier this time. Even so, the passengers and drivers must all be on full alert. Life is much more valuable than time.
Every year business booms around Eid. The rich and poor, everyone tries to buy news clothes within their means. The shopping centres and malls throng with shoppers. In is unfortunate that while in other countries prices are reduced for festive occasions, here it is the opposite. Traders hike prices abnormally. And it is not just about Eid clothes. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the prices of essentials were sky high.
We are celebrating Eid at such a time this year when Israel is carrying out its aggression in Gaza. Thousands and thousands of men, women and children have been killed and the frenzy of killing continues. The Muslims of Gaza are celebrating Eid in these inhuman circumstances. We express our deepest empathy for the people of Gaza and also declare our solidarity with the peace-loving people around the world.
May the joyful message of Eid resound meaningfully in everyone's homes. We hope that everyone is blessed with a happy Eid. We pray that Eid set an example of harmony and happiness and brings an end to inequalities among people.
May Eid-ul Fitr usher in boundless joy for all. Eid Mubarak to one and all.