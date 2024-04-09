May Eid-ul Fitr usher in boundless joy for all

After a long month of fasting, Eid-up Fitr is at our doorstep. This is the biggest festival for Muslims. Eid brings a message of joy and harmony. The wealthy and the poor equally share the happiness of the occasion.

As in other countries around the world, Eid is celebrated with much excitement and enthusiasm in Bangladesh too. On Eid morning, Muslims from all walks of life congregate together to join in prayer. They exchange greetings there and go home to partake in the delicious delicacies made for the occasion. This strengthens social bonds among the people.

During Eid, large numbers of people leave the cities to spend the holiday with their families back home in the villages. Some go on vacation to various resorts and holiday spots. With so many people travelling during Eid, the roads, river routes and trains are extremely crowded. Many people have already left Dhaka, but the main exodus from the cities will begin after the Eid holiday starts. Pressure will mount then and we hope the concerned authorities take all measures to ensure safe and unhindered travel for all.