Digital Security Act must be amended

Most of the citizens who have been and are being victimised by the Digital Security Act including journalists, writers and cartoonists, are being unjustly deprived of their right to bail. It has been alleged that some people have been remanded and tortured physically and mentally.

Many international organisations, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters without Borders, the International Federation of Journalists, and Amnesty International, have criticised the misuse of digital security act in Bangladesh. The High Court has asked the government to explain why Sections 25 and 31 of the Digital Security Act should not be considered unconstitutional. But the government has so far shown no cause for this, and the abuse of those two sections of the law, in particular, continues to grow.

As we have said many times before, many sections of the Digital Security Act are contrary to the basic spirit and expression of the constitution of Bangladesh, free flow of information and various international laws and provisions relating to fundamental human rights. Immediate steps should be taken to amend the law in accordance with the constitution and international law by repealing those sections.