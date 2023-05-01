May Day: Ensure workers’ minimum wage

Today is May Day, the day of establishing workers’ rights. Workers in US city of Chicago laid down lives during a movement on 1st May of 1886, while demanding an eight-hour workday against the 10 to 12-hour workday.

Following in the steps of that sacrifice, working people across the countries of the world have been struggling for fair wages, holidays, humane behaviour, hygienic and safe work environment.

Workers’ demand of eight-hour workday has been fulfilled in many of the countries and the work environment has also improved a bit; but safety and human rights in their professional life have not been fully achieved yet.

The theme of May Day this year is ‘Malik-Sramik Gorbo Desh, Egiye Jabe Bangladesh’, a pledge of workers and owners together building the nation for moving Bangladesh forward. Owners’ capital alone isn’t enough for economic development, workers’ labour is necessary as well.