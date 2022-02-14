Do not ignore recommendations of experts

We believe the statements, recommendations and objections in the two-day international conference about fuel, climate and sustainable development arranged by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Bangladesh Environmental Network are very significant. The participants did not wish to demean the development initiatives of the government. They said the development initiatives of the government should be adopted in a manner that it does not affect the environment and maximum people can reap the benefits of development.

Needless to say, just as the government wants development of the country, so do the researchers and experts. So where is the conflict between the demands of the government and the experts? One of the major areas of conflict is that experts believe that the environment must be taken into account in order to achieve sustainable development.