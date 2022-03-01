Does the government have nothing to do?

To many people, the unbridled rise in prices of daily commodities seemed as a bigger crisis than the Covid-19 pandemic. We do not see any effective action of the government in this regard. The country now has the highest stock of rice and wheat, and has ample production. Even then the Ministry of Commerce failed to rein in the market. We can see that it is not possible to handle the situation by selling TCB products at low prices in a few places.

At the moment there is no alternative to controlling the market situation. Meanwhile, the consumers are bearing the brunt of price hike due to increase in the cost of transportation caused by the increase in fuel price. On the other hand, the mischiefs of the middlemen and peddlers and extortion by the police and transport sectors have exacerbated the situation.

In a report by the Department of Agricultural Marketing revealed that farmers in the country sell cabbage at an average price of Tk 13.5 per piece. It is sold at the retail market at Tk 38. This price is almost three times the price sold at the farmer level. Not only cabbage, but almost all vegetables including green chillies are sold at two to three times the price sold by farmer in Dhaka.