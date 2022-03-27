Double murder in Motijheel: Stop tender manipulations and grabbing

It is more important to find the reason behind the murder than the assailants who shot and killed Zahidul Islam alias Tipu, the former general secretary of Motijheel thana Awami League in Dhaka. The murder took place at 10:15 pm on Thursday in the Amtala Mosque area of ​​Shahjahanpur in the capital. Although Zahidul was the target of the miscreants, a college student named Samia Afsan was also killed in random firing. She was returning home with her friend.

According to police and Zahidul's family, he was receiving threats over phone before the murder. The question of why he or his wife who is also a local councillor, Farhana, did not report the matter to the police cannot be ruled out. According to some sources, this murder may be linked to the casino incident of 2019 and the assassination of Reazul Haque Khan Milki, the organising secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan Jubo League South on 29 July 2013. According to the media, the murder took place at the order of one of the top Bangladeshi fugitives living in Dubai, Zeeshan. Freedom Manik, a fugitive to India, is said to be in cahoots with terrorist Zeeshan.