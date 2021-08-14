Drug trafficking by couriers: Strict surveillance needed

Generally the inbound and trans-boundary trafficking of narcotics are carried out by direct involvement of passengers. Drug smugglers appoint and pay the professional carriers to handle the consignments. However, using courier services to smuggle drugs is on the rise as public movement through waterways, roads and air has been limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prothom Alo reported that last year a drug racket was trying to smuggle amphetamine– raw ingredient of yaba–to Australia through readymade garments being exported. A law enforcement agency recovered 12kg of amphetamine inside the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. In a previous drive, six travel bags full of 3,500 yaba tablets–destined to Saudi Arabia– were seized from a multinational courier service company’s warehouse.