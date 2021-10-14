DU health insurance can be a model for all educational institutions

The students of Dhaka University have been brought under the health insurance scheme. That is very encouraging. From now on, 38,000 students of the university will avail a maximum Tk 50,000 for medical treatment annually, for a premium of Tk 270 a year. These benefits of the scheme include physician’s fees, medicine and medical examination costs. However, if medical expenses exceeds Tk 50,000, the students will have to pay from their own pockets.

According to sources at Dhaka University, when Syed Abdul Hamid was the director of the Institute of Health Economics, he launched a health insurance pilot project for the students. He wrote to the university authorities and other departments requesting them to introduce health insurance schemes for the students. And the departments of economics, history, development studies, Sanskrit, anthropology and criminology took up the similar programmes. A student received maximum medical benefits of Tk 30,000 for a yearly premium of Tk 400. Later the DU dean’s committee at a meeting on 2 June decided to introduce the insurance scheme for all students. There have been insurance schemes for teachers and employees of the university from beforehand.