FIFA punishes secretary: Is BFF president admitting responsibility enough?

Amidst the failure to send SAAF champion women’s football team to the Olympic qualifiers, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is involved in yet another scandal.

FIFA, the regulatory body of world football, has banned BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag from all sorts of football-related activities for two years, accusing him of financial fraud.

While the allegations were raised against the general secretary, this incident has raised questions about the actions of BFF as a whole.

BFF officials including the federation president Kazi Salahuddin, cannot shrug off the blame of damaging Bangladesh’s image before the world.

Prothom Alo’s reported that the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee has passed the ruling against the BFF general secretary at the end of long investigation and hearing procedures.

A 51-page document describing the whole incident has been published on FIFA’s website. It showed that FIFA had brought allegations under four different sections.