Traffic jams: Take action to alleviate public suffering

Secondly, the former government had introduced the metro rail to address the traffic jams. While it may not have served to reduce the traffic jams all over Dhaka, it did provide relief to a significant amount of people, officer-goers and students in particular. But after two stations were attacked during the July student-people's uprising, the metro rail service shut down.

The interim government hasn't even been two weeks at the helm. The question is, how justified is it to take to the streets with all sorts of demands right now? Even if the demands are reasonable, they must carry out their programmes without disrupting public life. They can hold seminars and press conferences to get their demands across.

The traffic police are mainly responsible for controlling the traffic jams. We hope their do their duty duly. When the metro rail was attacked, at the time it was said that it will take extremely long to repair it. Later after technical examination, the authorities decided to resume the service last Saturday. But they couldn't do so because of a worker strike. The lower level workers were striking for an increase in wages. We hope the authorities shortly resolve the problems are start metro rail up again. If not, the people will start thinking that even after governments are changed, suffering lingers on.