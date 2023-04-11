Risky markets: Let all come to their senses

After the terrible fire at Bangabazar, traders have resumed business there, placing benches in the open. Alongside them, a cross section of people have come forward to help the affected businessmen of the charred market.

Chances of recovering from the losses like that are slim though. Shops of five thousand traders in the market have been burnt to ashes.

The picture of Dhaka’s markets that has surfaced in different investigative reports is undoubtedly worrying. Not only Bangabazar, many of the newer as well as older market buildings are risky.

Traders of Bangabazar were notified about the market being risky many times. It is extremely unfortunate that traders paid not heed.