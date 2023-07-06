Consider education a sustainable investment

The deplorable conditions of government primary schools in the capital came out in a report published by Prothom Alo on 5 May. While visiting 40 out of 342 primary schools in Dhaka, the school buildings were found to be grim and filthy. Teachers are outnumbered by students in ratio.

There are no officially appointed clerks, security guards, cleaners or nannies in the schools. The lands as well as infrastructures of quite a few schools have been forcefully occupied. There are no co-curricular activities while the standard of education is questionable as well.

What could be the reasons behind this shabby condition of primary education in the capital itself? Is the authority so indifferent just because children from poor and lower-middle class families attend these schools? Educationalists believe that a lot of private schools have been established in the country.

Those who work in government or semi-government organisations don’t send their children to government schools. Doesn’t this discriminative attitude questions the promise of ensuring ‘universal’ and ‘equal standard for all’ education as announced in the education policy?