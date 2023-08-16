Chattogram, Bandarban floods: Relief, rehabilitation crucial for affected people

The recent floods and heavy rains that struck Chattogram south and Bandarban have left behind an unprecedented trail of devastation. A significant portion of Chattogram city found itself submerged. Meanwhile, the situation in two upazilas of Bandarban, nestled in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, is even direr as most of the houses, both public and private, have been reduced to ruins. Adding to the woes, the ongoing construction of the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway tracks has suffered extensive damage from the floodwaters.

Local residents have raised objections, attributing the flood’s severity to the construction of high embankments for the rail line. They argue that this altered the natural flow of rainwater, exacerbating the flood situation. Tragically, the calamity has claimed the lives of over 50 individuals, including women and children, who fell victim to floods and landslides. Moreover, the agricultural sector has suffered immense losses, with crops amounting to millions of taka being decimated by the floodwaters and rains.