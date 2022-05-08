Edible oil disappears from the market: Find the culprits

The stock of edible oil suddenly disappeared from most of the shops across the country before and after Eid. According to Prothom Alo, despite the price hike, edible oil is still out of stock in the market. Buyers were seen returning empty handed in various markets in the capital, including Karwan Bazar, on Friday. In some shops, buyers were forced to buy oil at a price higher than the revised one.

The first question that comes to mind is whether the government was at all ready to deal with the crisis. It is true that since the start of the Ukraine war, prices of many essentials, including edible oil, have risen in the international market. Following this the importers of edible oil have also increased the price from time to time. During Ramadan, they pushed for another price hike, but the government did not agree.