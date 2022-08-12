Don’t increase water, power tariffs: Boost revenue by reducing corruption, waste

The recent hike in oil prices from 42 to 51 per cent has pushed the economy at risk, with severe repercussions on public life. In the prevailing situation, the proposal to increase electricity and water prices again might prove as a severe blow.

According to Prothom Alo, the Dhaka WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority) board has decided to increase the price of water by 5 per cent at the residential and commercial levels, which is supposed to be effective from 1 September. But ignoring the board's decision, the management authority of Dhaka WASA has sent a proposal to the local government division to increase the water tariff up to 25 per cent for residential and 19 per cent for commercial connections. Earlier, Chittagong WASA had proposed to increase the price of water by 38 per cent.