Eid travel: There should be no compromise in preparations

Due to the closure of one route crossing the Padma, the pressure on another route increases and it sometimes takes 6 to 9 hours to reach the ferry. Hundreds of thousands of people from 21 districts in the south and south-west of the country are constantly suffering on the Paturia-Daulatdia route while traveling from the capital. It is not hard to understand how difficult it will be to handle the extra pressure during the Eid vacation. Although bus and truck crossings on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route are closed, a few ferries are still operating on the route. Authorities said there would be no crossing of bus and trucks through the ghat on Eid.

But in order to control the situation, it would be advisable to use the terminal as well. There is no alternative to increase the number of ferries on both the routes. The number of wharves for ferry should also be increased. The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the ferries. They say they are ready to build alternative ghats if the authorities want. As a result, we think BIWTA can still be helpful. Because, some officials of the agency warned there would be an overwhelming pressure this Eid and there was little preparation compared to that.