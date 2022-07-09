Eid-ul-Azha: May the spirit of sacrifice prevail

Every year problems crop up over hajj travel. There are either flight delays or fraud hajj agencies stealing people’s money and depriving them of the pilgrimage. This time things have been more or less unhindered. The people involved in the hajj management deserve thanks. We hope for a safe return journey of the pilgrims too.

Eid means joy. And qurbani is sacrifice. Allah (SWT) had directed Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice that which was dearest to him. Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) accordingly brought forward his dear son Ismail (AS) for sacrifice. By doing so, he displayed his dedication to Allah (SWT). But at Allah’s orders, a ram was slaughtered in place of Ismail (AS). And accordingly since then, qurbani became farz for Muslims. Every capable Muslim, whether performing hajj or not, makes this sacrifice, slaughtering a sacrificial animal.

Eid-ul-Azha brings us the message of peace, harmony and joy. By means of qurbani, Muslims carry out their sacrifice and extend assistance to those less fortunate. It is not just a matter of display, the spirit of sacrifice must prevail. This year Eid-ul-Azha will be observed tomorrow, Sunday. The sacrificial animals, according to Islamic rites, may be slaughtered in the day of Eid and the next two days.

This qurbani is also a boost for Bangladesh’s economy. Cattle are reared the year round for this occasion, so they can be sold at a good profit.