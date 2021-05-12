Eid-ul-Fitr: May the pandemic subside

Several experts fear that such a situation might arise in our country too before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr. Therefore, every person has to take special precaution. A slightest slackness in maintaining social and physical distance and following health guidelines may cause great danger for us.

According to the government directives, this year too, the Eid prayers will be held at the mosques. During the Eid prayers at the mosques, everyone must maintain physical distance, wear a mask and avoid embracing and handshaking.

The governing bodies at each mosque should pay special attention in this regard. Instructions regarding these issues should be announced from the mosques.

The rate of transmission is high in Dhaka. Despite that, as many as 2.8 million people have left Dhaka to celebrate Eid with family and many more will go. So there is a fear that the infection rate will increase all over the country through the asymptomatic coronavirus carriers. Therefore, the people, who already had left and about to leave Dhaka, should take extra precautions while celebrating Eid with their families.

People should be restrained in Eid shopping too. A large number of poor people are suffering for food at the moment. It is the duty of the rich to extend their helping hands to these people in distress.

Eid Mubarak to all.