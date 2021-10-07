Elected character of organisations must not be harmed

The draft of the Local Government (Pourasabha) (Amendment) Act-2021, which included new provisions, were approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. It has both positive and negative aspects. Two issues have been added to the draft.

First, the government will have the authority to dissolve the pourasabha (municipality) council if the salaries and allowances of the officials and employees are outstanding for more than 12 consecutive months without any valid reason. Second, if the election cannot be arranged in a pourasabha at the end of the five-year term, an administrator can be appointed there for six months.