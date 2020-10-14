Election commission's leadership questioned

There is a direct connection between vote and being a voter in this current political context. Once, more than 10 million fake voters were created under the leadership of the commission. But the fault in making NID cards is far more devastating than the blunder in preparing voter list. The smart card of its nationals is very important and sensitive for a nation. The authenticity of the national identity card has an impact on the daily life of the citizens. We have talked to the experts on the issue. Some of the experts said when the project was launched, it was assumed that the election commission would be able to show strong leadership.

But it has already been proven that NID card project is no longer safe under the sole leadership of EC. When the project was launched in 2008 it was thought that the EC will be able to hand over NID cards to 85 million citizens by 2016 and they would be able to overcome the dependency on outsourcing services. They have failed to do so. However, carrying on outsourcing services means breaching the security and inviting constant newer threats to the national security.

Moreover, the issue of giving NID cards to every Bangladeshi national from zero to 17 years of age will also become very pertinent in the future. Then the pressure on the EC will be multiplied. We think that NID-related irregularities should be taken into consideration with utmost importance and a strong separate body should be established to prevent that. We need to ensure the surveillance to the NID card project to the level we do for our state mint.