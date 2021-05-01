Ensure health safety at the workplace

We recall the workers’ uprising on 1 May 1886 in Chicago, USA. They laid down their lives while demanding for an eight-hour work day, rather than 10 to 12 hours of daily labour. In wake of that sacrifice, workers all over the world have had to struggle for fair wages, holidays, humanitarian treatment as well as a healthy and safe work environment. The eight-hour work day was achieved and work environment has somewhat improved. But safety and humanitarian rights of the workers remain a far cry. The prevailing pandemic has brought to light the fragility of the workers’ economic and social safety, their basic human rights.

The sufferings of the workers created by the first wave of coronavirus were gradually overcome as the spread of the virus began to abate. But the arrival of the second wave has created fresh fear. The situation arrived just as the economy was struggling to get back on its feet and it is the workers that bear the brunt most of all. The informal labour sector is the largest and hardest hit, so this is where priority must be given.

During the lockdown last year, the readymade garment industry and other factories were shut down temporarily. This time the factories have been kept open otherwise the workers would have their backs against the wall. Their scope for survival would have shrunk further if the factories closed.