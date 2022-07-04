Everyone should work within the law

We could have dismissed talk on conflict between the bureaucrats and people’s representatives as theoretical debate, if it was said by any any public administration expert. But the planning minister and MP, MA Mannan, himself has brought this up. Though he is a politician now, he served as a bureaucrat before. As a result, whatever the planning minister says must be considered with due importance.

On 26 June, during a meeting to exchange views on ‘Budget Allocation for Local Government and its Implementation’ at the city’s CIRDAP auditorium, MA Mannan, in his speech as chief guest, said, “Civil servants have the people’s representatives on a leash. Local people’s representatives are said to come up with Tk 20 of their own first in order to get an allocation of Tk 100. In this way, they are controlled.”